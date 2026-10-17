Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh's Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate has documented more than 500 heritage properties in Mosul's Old City as part of efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status, an official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Ali Salem, head of the inspectorate's Heritage Unit, said authorities were working with security forces to prevent the illegal demolition, clearing, and alteration of historic buildings, under directives from Ali Ubaid Shalgham, head of Iraq's State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

He said joint operations over the past two years had led to the detention of numerous offenders and their referral to the judiciary.

Salem stressed that preserving Mosul's historic identity was essential to completing its World Heritage nomination following the Old City's inclusion on UNESCO's Tentative List.

The inspectorate has also documented and updated records for more than 500 heritage properties, including those already officially recognized and others awaiting designation, he said.

The records will be submitted in stages to the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage and the Ministry of Culture for formal approval.

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