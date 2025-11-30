Pulse of Mosul to revive the old city’s heritage

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday launched a new reconstruction program to restore historic alleys and neighborhoods in the Old City of Mosul, one of the country’s most damaged heritage zones.

Eight years after the battle against ISIS, the district still bears extensive destruction, with more than 70% of its buildings damaged or reduced to rubble, including major religious landmarks and hundreds of traditional homes, shops, and market lanes.

In a statement, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the “Nabd al-Mosul” (Pulse of Mosul) project, instructing Nineveh’s governor to lead a committee responsible for implementation through specialized engineering and heritage firms.

Under UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative, 124 heritage houses and several key sites — including the al-Nuri Mosque, the al-Hadba Minaret, al-Tahera Church, and the al-Saa’a (Clock) Church — have also undergone reconstruction as part of broader efforts to restore the city’s cultural identity.

The Mosul governmental initiative follows July’s “Pulse of Baghdad.” Since its launch, “Nabd Baghdad” has reportedly restored around 150 heritage buildings, shops, and houses across key sites such as al-Rasheed Street and al-Mutanabbi Street — streets deeply embedded in Baghdad’s commercial and cultural memory.

