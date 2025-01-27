Mosul's historic neighborhoods: reconstruction amid neglect

Shafaq News/ Mosul’s historic neighborhoods of Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan, once vibrant hubs of culture and craftsmanship, have been reduced to rubble, even years after their liberation from ISIS control. Bordered by Ras Al-Kour to the south, Bab Al-Nabi Yunus to the east, and Bab Al-Toub to the north, the neighborhoods continue to suffer neglect, with no serious efforts to begin the rebuilding process.

Legacy of Culture and Craftsmanship

Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan were famous for their residents’ craftsmanship – specialized in fishing and pottery – and busy marketplaces. Following years of war with ISIS, the liberation of Mosul left behind material damage and a tragic human toll, with tens of thousands killed, injured, or missing. The United Nations attempted to establish some clean-up efforts in 2019, but they faced backlash from residents due to their heavy machinery destroying many homes in the process.

Activist Mohammed Ghosoub revealed that over 60% of these neighborhoods were destroyed during ISIS control, with the number rising to 90% following demolition campaigns made by former Governor Nawfal Al-Akoub, adding that “around 85,000 residents have registered for compensation, yet only 12% have received payments.”

Shihab Ahmed, a displaced resident, is one example. He voiced his frustration, saying, “I submitted all the necessary documents to claim compensation for my destroyed home, but to no avail, and when I requested permission to rebuild at my own expense, the response I received was a simple ‘not allowed,’ with no explanation.”

Historical Landmarks Under Threat

Such a situation is considered unacceptable by both displaced residents and concerned activists alike, citing the fact that the neighborhoods of Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan house irreplaceable landmarks, including the Al-Musaffa Mosque, built in 637 AC, Sheikh Al-Shatt Mosque, which dates back 900 years, and 800-year-old Al-Tahera Church. Ghosoub said that “there’s deliberate neglect in areas that contain monuments which should be preserved for their cultural and historical value.”

The previous administration proposed transforming the area into a modern complex of residential buildings and commercial spaces. Ghosoub commented, “this idea has yet to materialize, leaving the area abandoned. During the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Nineveh, a foundation for a riverside project was laid, with no progress being made so far.” Yet despite this delay, the reopening of Al-Midan Market is a first step towards a gradual return to normalcy for parts of the city.

Local authorities, such as Ahmed Abdrabbo, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, claim that various challenges prevent reconstruction, explaining that “these neighborhoods consist of old structures to which residents lack property deeds,” which makes proving ownership difficult, hindering attempts to rebuild. However, he promised that the government is committed to preserving the area's historical identity, with plans in place to construct 120 homes in Al-Shehwan using traditional architectural styles as a way of “honoring the original designs of the neighborhoods.”

The Road Ahead

Despite these challenges, discussions on reviving Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan have recently gained momentum. Mohammed Kakayi, head of the Nineveh Security Committee, emphasized the importance of preserving the historical identity of the neighborhoods, confirming that “the government is focused on restoring the areas using traditional designs, beginning with Al-Shehwan and followed by Al-Midan and other neighborhoods.”

International cooperation has driven Mosul's recovery forward, with countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UAE providing technical expertise and funding. Additionally, UNESCO has partnered with local sides to implement sustainable reconstruction projects.

Indeed, the road to the revival of these neighborhoods remains shaky, yet local and international sides continue to attempt to save what are some of history’s most beautiful chapters.