PM Al-Sudani, President Al-Sharaa coordinate border security, vow joint fight against ISIS

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraq and Syria moved to tighten border security and intensify efforts against ISIS on Tuesday, as Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed coordination amid escalating developments on the Syrian side of the frontier.

In a phone call, Al-Sudani stressed Iraq’s support for Syria’s security and stability, urging dialogue to resolve crises, protect the rights of all Syrians, and preserve Syria’s unity and sovereignty, his office said.

Al-Sharaa said Damascus is committed to securing the shared border, praised Iraq’s measures, and called for closer bilateral coordination, particularly on border protection, pursuing remaining ISIS cells, and reopening border crossings.

Separately, Al-Sudani issued military orders instructing commanders to respond decisively to any attempt to breach the border and to fully support Kurdistan Region border forces, including the Peshmerga. This followed days of fighting across northern and eastern Syria. The SDF has reported losing control of Al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah after repeated attacks by government-aligned factions, while the Global Coalition patrols have entered Al-Aqtan prison following clashes near the site.

