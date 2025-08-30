Nineveh tops Iraq with 300,000 new voter registrations

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Nineveh province recorded the highest number of voter record updates in Iraq, with more than 300,000 new registrations during an 85-day campaign, the High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed on Saturday.

The director of media at the IHEC office in Nineveh, Sufyan al-Mashhadani, told Shafaq News that the update was carried out through 140 registration centers and over 1,800 mobile teams.

He explained that the total number of eligible voters in Nineveh stands at around 2.9 million. Before the update, between 1.8 and 1.9 million held voter cards, but after the process, the number of updated and card-holding voters rose to 2.093 million, with around 840,000 voters yet to update their records, which bars them from participating in the elections.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, with campaigning set to begin on October 8 and continue until a day before special voting. About 30 million Iraqis are eligible to participate, while 31 electoral alliances, 38 political parties, and 79 independent candidates — 23 in general constituencies and 56 representing minority components — will contest the polls.