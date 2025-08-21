IHEC launches monitoring of premature candidate posters

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the formation of a committee to investigate the early appearance of campaign posters for upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2025.

In a previous statement, the Commission set October 8 as the official start date for the election campaigns, which will run until 24 hours before the special voting process begins.

Commission spokesperson assistant Nebras Abu Souda told Shafaq News that the display of candidate posters and campaign materials before the official campaign period constitutes a legal violation, adding that the newly formed committee will submit detailed reports to the Board of Commissioners regarding these infractions. “Any violations will be handled according to existing laws and regulations,” Abu Souda stated.

“The aim is to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates by adhering to proper electoral standards,” he added.

Posters and promotional materials have appeared widely across Baghdad in recent days, particularly in public squares, road intersections, commercial districts, and residential neighborhoods, as candidates prepare for the legislative vote on November 11. Among the posters are those for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, former prime minister and State of Law coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement leader Qais al-Khazali, as well as figures from the Sunni-led Azm Alliance and other political blocs.

The elections will see participation from about 30 million registered voters across Iraq. The Commission confirmed that nearly 29 million Iraqis are eligible to cast ballots, and that a total of 31 electoral alliances and 38 political parties have been registered. In addition, 79 independent candidates will compete, including 23 running in general constituencies and 56 representing minority components.

IHEC also disclosed that almost 500 candidates have been disqualified in recent weeks due to criminal records, corruption charges, incomplete documentation, or violations of de-Ba'athification procedures.