Iraqi President stresses importance of cooperation with Iran in various sectors

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed the significance of Iraq's cooperation with Iran across various sectors during a meeting with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his accompanying delegation at the Baghdad Palace.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, President Rashid highlighted the "deep bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and the need for joint efforts to strengthen these ties," drawing on the "historical and religious bonds between the neighboring peoples."

Moreover, he underscored the importance of collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, and energy, as well as coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

The Iraqi President discussed with his guests the security agreement between the two countries and its "positive impact on reinforcing border security and stability, serving to enhance mutual security." reiterating Iraq's commitment to maintaining balanced relations with neighboring countries and the world in line with its vision to "promote peace and stability in the region and serve national interests."

The discussions also covered the situation in Palestine, with President Rashid calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, affirming Iraq's support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on their national soil.

For his part, Bagheri emphasized Iran's eagerness to expand "constructive cooperation" with Iraq in various fields, aiming to achieve the "aspirations of the two friendly nations for progress and prosperity and to consolidate security and stability in the region."

The Iranian Acting foreign minister started his visit to Baghdad on Thursday morning by paying homage to the statues of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, located on the airport road in the Iraqi capital.

A government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Bagheri's visit is part of a regional tour, during which he will meet with the Iraqi Presidency, the Prime Minister, the Parliament, the Supreme Judicial Council, the National Security Advisor, and other political figures.

The source added that Bagheri is expected to travel to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Friday to hold meetings with Kurdish officials.