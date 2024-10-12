Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Iraq on Sunday.

Iranian diplomatic sources told Shafaq News that Araghchi will head to Iraq as part of his ongoing regional consultations.

According to the sources, the Iranian foreign minister will arrive tomorrow at noon in Baghdad. During his brief visit, he will meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi source informed Shafaq News that Araghchi’s visit to Baghdad aims to discuss developments in the region's security situation and to emphasize the importance of preventing the escalation of conflict.