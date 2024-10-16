Iranian Foreign Minister visits Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye to stop war

Shafaq News/ Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is visiting Jordan, Egypt, and Turkiye, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.

Iran's Foreign Minister will meet on Wednesday with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi in Amman.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Araghchi’s visit to neighboring countries is a “part of our diplomatic reach-out to countries of the region to end genocide, atrocity and aggression.”

The minister's tour follows Iran's recent missile strike on Israel, which has to respond to the attacks.

In recent days, Netanyahu’s government has been threatening Iran with a "harsh, painful, and violent" response to the early-October attack on Israeli military bases and facilities.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Tehran at the end of July, in an operation attributed to Israel. It was also in revenge for the killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and a high-ranking Iranian military figure in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in September.

Israel recently admitted that Iranian missiles had struck military targets, causing material damage exceeding $50 million, though no human losses were disclosed.