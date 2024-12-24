Iraqi PM calls for inclusive national identity at Christmas Eve mass

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called for creating an inclusive Iraqi identity that transcends sects and religions during his participation in the Christmas Eve mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral in the Karrada district of Baghdad.

In his address, Al-Sudani extended his Christmas greetings to Christians in Iraq and worldwide, expressing his pride in "joining the Christian community in celebrating this significant historic occasion." He emphasized that "Christmas is an opportunity for humanity to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and to adopt values that purify hearts and minds."

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's historical significance as a center of Christianity in the Middle East, noting that Christians have contributed to the building of Mesopotamian civilizations throughout history and have always worked with dedication and sincerity to build their country.

"The birth of Jesus Christ is an occasion to reaffirm a diverse and unified Iraq. We hold on to this diversity, a source of strength for all Iraqis."

He assured that the government has mobilized all its resources to ensure the stability of Christians in Iraq and to facilitate the return of those abroad to contribute to the nation's rebuilding.

"Just days ago, we celebrated the great victory over ISIS, achieved through the sacrifices of our people from all components," Al-Sudani said, urging everyone to create an inclusive Iraqi identity that transcends sects and religions.

Reflecting on recent challenges, Al-Sudani mentioned the difficult period following the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, where both Muslims and Christians were targeted, highlighting the international community's "failure to fulfill its duties and commitments."

"Iraq has clearly stated its position on these crimes while maintaining the country's supreme interests and avoiding entanglement in conflicts and wars," he added.

Al-Sudani affirmed that the government, along with all political forces and religious authorities, supported by the people, remains united and cohesive in safeguarding Iraq's interests.

He reiterated the government's commitment to a path of development and reform that considers the interests of all and strengthens a stable and strong Iraq.