Iraqi PM: Our stance on Gaza and Lebanon balances national interests

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized, on Tuesday, that his government's stance on the aggression in Gaza and Lebanon has been shaped with national interests in mind.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Al-Sudani made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna Abdul Samad al-Samarrai.

During the meeting, they discussed several national and regional issues, stressing the need for all political forces to unite in supporting the government and ensuring the implementation of its executive program, which would bolster citizens' confidence in both the government and the political system.

Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of fulfilling all constitutional obligations, especially the appointment of the Speaker of Parliament, underscoring the significance of this role on both the national and legislative levels. He reiterated his support for efforts to finalize this key appointment.

The Prime Minister also noted that Iraqis, regardless of their political affiliations, share a unified stance on the aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, affirming that the government has expressed Iraq's official position, reflecting the views of political forces, religious authorities, and constitutional institutions.

He further explained that these positions have taken into account Iraq's national interests, while expressing political, media, and humanitarian support for their brothers in Palestine and Lebanon—consistent with Iraq's pivotal role in the region.