Iraq sentences drug “kingpin” to death

Shafaq News/ A suspected drug “kingpin” was arrested in Baghdad on Saturday in an intelligence-led raid, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) said.

During the raid, INSS officers confiscated 1,350 LSD blotters, over 12 kilograms of marijuana, 800 grams of cocaine, 1,850 narcotic pills, and a set of drug-use tools, the agency affirmed.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended in the act and referred to the Third Al-Karkh Criminal Court, which sentenced him to death under Article 27 of Iraq’s Anti-Narcotics Law.

Earlier, Iraqi authorities intercepted a drug smuggling attempt at the southern Shalamcheh border crossing, seizing nearly two kilograms ofcrystalmeth.