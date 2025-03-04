Iraq and KRI destroy 265kg+ of narcotics

Shafaq News/ Security forces have made significant drug seizures in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region (KRI), with recent operations resulting in the confiscation and destruction of approximately 265 kilograms of narcotics.

In the Region, security forces recently seized 26.2 kilograms of various narcotics, including crystal meth, hashish, and heroin. Over the past two weeks, authorities dismantled several trafficking networks and arrested 11 suspects, according to the Regional Anti-narcotics Directorate.

“These operations are part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and limit its spread,” said Arkan Omar, an officer with the directorate.

Meanwhile, judicial authorities in Basra, southern Iraq, destroyed 239 kilograms of narcotics. The drugs, which had been seized and stored by the Forensic Medicine Department, were destroyed following a five-day examination process. The destruction included 98,856 narcotic pills, 18,613 vials of liquid drugs, and nearly 24 liters of liquid substances.