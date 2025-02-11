Iraq seizes 208 kg of drugs, dismantles trafficking network in two provinces

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities seized over 200 kg of drugs and dismantled a trafficking network in two provinces.

"A recent high-quality intelligence operation led to the arrest of three drug traffickers, the dismantling of their network, and the seizure of 208 kilograms of Captagon pills in Nineveh and Kirkuk," the General Directorate for Drug Affairs stated.

The operation was reportedly conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and the Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Erbil.

In February, Iraq sentenced three drug traffickers to life in prison after convicting them of dealing narcotics. Security forces also seized a vehicle containing 7 million Captagon pills in Baghdad, following several days of surveillance and a “well-executed” ambush operation, destroyed a large cache of narcotics in Basra, and arrested three drug traffickers in Nineveh. However, drug trafficking cases during the month decreased by 18%, and drug use incidents fell by 15%, according to the Interior Ministry.

Iraq’s Drug Issue

Iraq has grappled with a worsening drug problem in recent years, attributed to a mix of geographic, social, and political factors. Its location, bordering countries with drug production and trafficking networks, has positioned it as a critical transit point for narcotics smuggling. Drugs such as methamphetamines, heroin, and cannabis are frequently transported through Iraq, targeting both local consumption and international markets.

The country’s fight against drug trafficking has made significant progress despite mounting challenges, with numerous local and international drug networks dismantled in 2023, 2024, and 2025, a senior official told our agency.

In 2023, over 7,000 individuals were sentenced for drug-related crimes, with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. In 2024, 14,438 individuals were arrested on charges related to drug trafficking, promotion, and personal use, with 8,930 convicted by the judiciary.