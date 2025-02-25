Iraq's Wisdom Movement with Egypt’s El-Sisi: Palestinian cause on the table

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, al-Hakim expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing development of relations between Iraq and Egypt and discussed ways to further strengthen them, particularly in reconstruction projects. “I commend the Iraqi government's efforts in overcoming challenges to facilitate the work of Egyptian companies, which have demonstrated their competence in the infrastructure projects entrusted to them in Iraq,” he stated.

Regionally, he praised Egypt's support for the Palestinian issue and its efforts to prevent displacement, while reaffirming his country's commitment to stability and emphasizing the need to resolve disputes and bridge divides to promote security, prosperity, and development.

The movement leader also reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to “Syria's territorial integrity and the Syrian people's right to determine their future freely,” while emphasizing the importance of supporting Lebanese state institutions and keeping Lebanon free from conflicts and political rivalries.

Stressing the need to strengthen Arab cooperation and develop a formula for economic and political integration that ensures the Arab world’s position amid rapidly changing international dynamics, al-Hakim expressed Iraq’s commitment to the success of the upcoming Arab summit, which will be hosted in Baghdad. "The Arab region is rich in human and natural resources, with a strategic location that allows it to manage challenges, create opportunities, and secure a prosperous future for its people.”

On Monday evening, al-Hakim arrived in Cairo for a three-day visit at the invitation of the Egyptian government to meet with senior Egyptian officials.

This visit follows al-Hakim’s previous trip to Egypt on February 20, 2024, where he held a meeting with President el-Sisi, attended by General Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate.