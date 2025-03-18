Iraq’s Supreme Court dismisses Nineveh Governor’s appeal

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil against the head of the provincial council.

According to a statement by the council’s media office, the court ruled that there was no legal violation in Nineveh Provincial Council’s decisions numbered 20 and 21, issued during its 14th session on July 2, 2024, leading to the rejection of the governor’s appeal, adding that these decisions have now been upheld by the Administrative Court, the Supreme Administrative Court, and the Federal Supreme Court, leaving their implementation in the governor’s hands.

Earlier, a senior official in Nineveh revealed that Governor Al-Dakhil had issued an order dismissing the administrative heads of multiple districts and sub-districts in compliance with a ruling by the Administrative Court last month.