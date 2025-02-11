Nineveh Governor orders dismissal of administrative unit heads

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil ordered the dismissal of the heads of administrative units voted out by the Provincial Council in a controversial session held months ago, a source in the province revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Dakhil issued an order to dismiss the heads of administrative units in the districts of Makhmour, Al-Hamdaniya, Al-Baaj, Al-Hadr, and the sub-districts of Tal Abta, Hammam al-Alil, Al-Iyadiya, Qayyarah, Bashiqa, Nimrud, Bartella, Al-Shamal, Zummar, and Wana."

The dismissal order was reportedly issued in accordance with a decision from the Administrative Court on the matter.

Controversial Session

In July 2024, the council dismissed and appointed 20 administrative unit heads in its 14th session, sparking debate over the legality of the procedures. However, the council confirmed that its decisions "align with the constitution and existing laws, as confirmed by the Supreme Administrative Court's rulings.”

Governor Al-Dakhil objected, citing legal and constitutional violations, particularly regarding the council’s authority, and called for annulment, arguing they contradict existing laws.

In response, Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud stressed that Al-Dakhil’s objections are legally baseless and based on a directive from the High Commission for Provincial Coordination (No. 40/2401784), issued on July 3, 2024, requesting a pause pending the State Council’s opinion on the council’s authority. Nevertheless, State Council decision No. 90 of 2024, according to Al-Hasoud, explicitly affirmed that provincial councils have the authority to elect district administrators and subdistrict directors in the absence of district councils, making the council’s decisions legally sound.