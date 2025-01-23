Iraq’s President promises boost to investment and private sector from Davos
Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid
revealed on Thursday plans to strengthen investments, especially in the private
sector, through legislative and executive orders, during his meeting with Klaus
Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
According to a statement from the President's media office,
President Rashid met Schwab while attending the WEF in Davos. The discussions
focused on international partnerships, particularly in energy and
infrastructure projects, to help Iraq diversify its economy beyond its
dependence on oil.
President Rashid emphasized the importance of the Davos
Forum, stating, “The World Economic Forum unites global leaders and major
organizations to foster economic integration and forge agreements that bring
economic prosperity to all nations.”
He also pointed out Iraq’s improving security and stability,
which provide a foundation for a stronger economy. “With projects like the
Basra-to-Europe oil pipeline and the Grand Faw Port, Iraq is improving
infrastructure, energy, and public services while enhancing the living standard
of its citizens,” President Rashid stated.
He added that Iraq is building an environment suitable for
investors through reforms that streamline legislative and executive processes.
“Iraq offers ground for investment and economic collaboration,” he added,
referencing recent legislation to facilitate investments by foreign companies
and create more opportunities in renewable energy and digital transformation
sectors, among others.
The conversation also included regional developments and
their impact on economic stability and growth. The leaders discussed fostering
stronger ties between Iraq and European countries, with a focus on renewable
energy partnerships and sustainable development projects.
Klaus Schwab, in turn, lauded Iraq's active participation in
the forum, affirming, “Iraq is a key player in the Middle East and globally.
Current indicators hint at potential to achieve development across various
economic and social sectors.”