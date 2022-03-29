Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG: +1,000 projects with net capital of +61 billion dollars implemented in Kurdistan since 2006

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-29T15:20:18+0000
KRG: +1,000 projects with net capital of +61 billion dollars implemented in Kurdistan since 2006

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has registered more than 1,000 investment projects with a net capital of more than 61 billion dollars over the past 15 years, Assistant Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Rebaz Hamlan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an economic forum in Erbil, Hamlan said that the progress of investment and infrastructure in any country is contingent upon political and security situation, highlighting the relatively stable security inside the Kurdistan Region in comparison to the situation in southern and Mid-Iraq. 

"Between 2006 and 2021, KRG has granted 1,011 investment licenses at a net capital of more than 61 million dollars," he said, "it also registered 31,027 companies, including 3,314 foreign companies operating from inside the territory of the region."

related

KRG to reorganize licenses for investment projects

Date: 2021-03-15 12:56:03
KRG to reorganize licenses for investment projects

Kurdistan allocated more than eight billion dollars in 2021 investment projects, official says

Date: 2021-12-29 09:57:38
Kurdistan allocated more than eight billion dollars in 2021 investment projects, official says