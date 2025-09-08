Iraq-backed Sudan farm venture suspended

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, the Iraqi Fund for External Development (IFED) said that one of its four agricultural ventures in Sudan has stopped operating.

In a statement, IFED identified the suspended project as the Arab Company for Agricultural Production and Manufacturing, which had a capital of about $125. No reason was given for the halt.

Iraq’s largest Sudanese holding is a 15% stake in the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, valued at $112M out of more than $723M in total capital. The other investments are 4.6% in the Arab Poultry Production and Manufacturing Company, worth $30,000, and 12.5% in the Distinguished Company for Vegetable and Crop Production, valued at $2.5 of the firm’s $20 capital.

According to official data, Iraq holds shares in 30 companies across the Arab world.