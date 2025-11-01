Baghdad denounces killings in Sudan’s El-Fasher

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq condemned the “massacres and violations” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, western Sudan, describing them as serious crimes against civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry rejected any attempt to undermine Sudan’s security or sovereignty, warning against efforts to impose new realities or deepen what it called political and territorial divisions.

بيان صحفي – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/D9oLaCbdjy pic.twitter.com/RqJoDpCS4x — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) November 1, 2025

El-Fasher, the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in the western region of Darfur, fell to the RSF on Sunday after an 18-month siege.

The UN Human Rights Office reported “horrendous accounts of summary executions, mass killings, rapes, attacks against humanitarian workers, and other atrocities” during and after the city’s fall, calling for “independent, prompt, transparent and thorough investigations” and accountability for the perpetrators.