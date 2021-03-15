Report

KRG to reorganize licenses for investment projects

Date: 2021-03-15T12:56:03+0000
KRG to reorganize licenses for investment projects

Shafaq News / The Supreme Investment Council held its regular meeting, today under the supervision of the Kurdistan region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani.

According to an official statement, the meeting discussed ways to enhance investment, eliminate administrative redundancies and establish an online portal to accelerate the investment process and re-implement lagging projects.

For his part, Barzani indicated that the ninth ministerial formation has worked, since its formation, to expand the investment process in various fields and provide the necessary facilities to local and foreign investors, through reformulating and amending investment laws, developing electronic services and adopting the single window system, in order to accelerate the investment process in a way that contributes to meeting the needs of Kurdistan Region.

However, several decisions were taken by the end of the meeting to develop the investment sector and reorganizing licenses for investment projects in the region.

