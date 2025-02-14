Iraq’s Personal Status Law to take effect immediately upon vote

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s amended Personal Status Law will take effect immediately upon parliamentary approval, a member of the parliamentary Legal Committee confirmed.

MP Raed Al-Maliki told Shafaq News, "Once the law is passed, it becomes legally binding without delay. The legal committee is awaiting the finalized draft from the Shiite Endowment Authority before proceeding."

On Thursday, a political source confirmed that Iraq’s Presidency ratified the amended Personal Status Law, along with the General Amnesty Law and the Property Restitution Law.

The Iraqi Parliament passed these laws on January 21, but their approval was met with opposition, as several MPs objected to their bundled passage and filed a legal challenge with the Federal Supreme Court.

The Personal Status Law has caused significant controversy, particularly among human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch who have expressed strong opposition, stating that the amendment would "allow religious authorities to govern marriage and inheritance matters." Similarly, the United Nations has warned that the amendments could "erode core human rights and protections for women and children in Iraq."