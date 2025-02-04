Iraq’s Legal Committee: Court order does not nullify “controversial” laws

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed the Federal Supreme Court’s recent injunctive order regarding the three “controversial” laws as a temporary suspension, not a repeal.

Committee member Mohammed Anouz, talking to Shafaq News, said, “the injunction on the Personal Status Law, General Amnesty Law, and Property Restitution Law is a standard legal measure that halts enforcement until a final verdict is reached.”

Anouz recalled similar court orders issued in past cases, some of which were later dismissed. He expects a ruling within two weeks, as the court conducts its constitutional and legal review.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, suspended the enforcement of the three laws after several MPs filed a legal challenge. The petitioners questioned the laws’ legitimacy, arguing that “Parliament passed them in a single vote rather than debating and approving each separately.”

Notably, on January 21, 2025, Parliament approved the Amendment to the General Amnesty Law, Amendment to the Personal Status Law, and Kirkuk Property Restitution Law in a single session, leading to political tensions.

The controversy also fueled calls to remove Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, with lawmakers gathering signatures to oust him over alleged "constitutional violations" in the voting process.