Iraqi presidency ratifies controversial laws despite legal challenges

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s presidency has ratified three contentious laws recently passed by parliament, despite ongoing legal disputes, a political source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

"The presidency has approved amendments to the Personal Status Law, the General Amnesty Law, and the Property Restitution Law," the source said.

Notably, the Iraqi presidency has not released any official statement confirming the approval.

The Iraqi parliament passed the three laws in a single vote on January 21.