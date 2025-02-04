Shiite Coordination Framework backs Federal Court’s suspension of "controversial" laws

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of Shiite political parties, declared its full support for the Federal Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the implementation of three controversial laws, asserting that the ruling “protects constitutional integrity.”

The Coordination Framework defended the court’s intervention in a statement, stating that the suspension of the General Amnesty Law, Personal Status Law, and Property Restitution Law was necessary due to “clear and dangerous procedural violations” during the January 21 parliamentary session.

“The Federal Supreme Court’s decision is not an attack on legislation but a defense of constitutional order,” the statement read. “These laws were passed without proper debate, in a single vote, and under questionable quorum conditions—flagrant violations of legal and parliamentary regulations.”

The CF emphasized that the court’s injunctive order is a temporary measure, not a final ruling, explaining that “this is a standard legal procedure in any constitutional democracy, allowing the judiciary to review the legality of legislative actions before irreversible decisions are made.”

The coalition rejected allegations that the court’s ruling was politically motivated, saying “attempts to delegitimize the judiciary and frame this ruling as a ‘political maneuver’ are reckless and dangerous. Respect for the rule of law means respecting the mechanisms designed to protect democracy.”

Furthermore, the Coordination Framework dismissed claims that the ruling targets any political faction, asserting that it is instead a “necessary correction to an unlawful parliamentary process.” It warned against “efforts to incite public opinion against judicial institutions,” stressing that such actions “only deepen political instability.”

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic governance, the Coordination Framework urged all political actors to settle disputes “within constitutional frameworks, not through public pressure or street mobilization.”

“This is not a political dispute between factions—it is about upholding the legitimacy of our institutions,” the statement concluded. “The court is fulfilling its constitutional duty, and all parties must respect its role in safeguarding Iraq’s democratic process.”

On Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, issued an injunction suspending the implementation of the amendments to the “controversial” laws, freezing their implementation until a final constitutional ruling is issued.

The ruling sparked strong opposition from Sunni political factions, including Al-Siyada, Taqadum, and the Iraqi National Project. These groups accused the judiciary of “political bias,” arguing that the decision “delays crucial legislative reforms” and “undermines the political agreement,” clarifying that “this ruling obstructs a law designed to rectify wrongful convictions and ensure justice for detainees,” referring to the General Amnesty Law.

Authorities in Nineveh, Al-Anbar, and Saladin announced a suspension of official working hours on Wednesday in protest of the court’s decision.