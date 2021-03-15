NFK rejects the current formula of the Federal Supreme Court bill

Shafaq News/ Network Factions Kurdistan (NFK) dissented the Federal Supreme Court bill currently proposed in the Iraqi Parliament, deeming it a violation of the constitution and civil rights.

The Coordinator-General of the network, the head of Soraya foundation, Nawzad Polis Hakim, said in a press conference held in the Independent Commission for Human Rights headquarters in Erbil that the approval of the Federal Supreme Court bill requires a wide acceptance inside and outside the Parliament, as well as experts' opinion.

"In light of this tense political atmosphere and early elections, we believe that it is not appropriate to approve the law because political bids and deals are being hatched to ratify the law."

Hakim added, "We also demand that when any vacancy occurs, a replacement is appointed only after consulting the members of the Federal Court, the Supreme Judicial Council, and the Judicial Council in Kurdistan."

He noted that adding non-judges to the Federal Court contradicts the Iraqi constitution and human rights in reference to Islamic Jurisprudence experts.

Hakim stressed that the Federal Supreme Court law should be legislated and amended by inspiring the Iraqi constitution's spirit and the civil principles.