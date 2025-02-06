Iraq’s 'One Basket' vote on controversial laws: New lawsuit filed

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi lawmakers filed a new lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, challenging the vote on the three controversial laws being passed in "one basket."

These laws include amendments to the Personal Status Law, Property Restitution Law, and the General Amnesty Law.

MP Mohammed Al-Khafaji posted a photo on Facebook with his colleagues, stating, "We were just at the Federal Court to follow up on the lawsuit we filed regarding the unconstitutionality of voting on the laws in one basket."

"We fully support the decisions of the court, as an impartial judiciary is the guarantor of the country," he confirmed, emphasizing that, if the lawsuit succeeds, the laws will be re-voted on individually and in line with the constitution.

The MP further confirmed that the vote would take place after necessary amendments are made to "prevent terrorists and public money thieves from benefiting from any settlements," referring to the Amnesty Law demanded by the Sunni component.

Vote Then Suspend

In January, the Iraqi Parliament approved several controversial laws, including the General Amnesty Law, in a single vote, sparking protests from lawmakers who claimed the process was flawed. Allegations surfaced that Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani failed to read the full text of the laws, prompting efforts to remove him from office. Despite the parliamentary approval and President Abdul Latif Rashid signing the laws into effect, a legal challenge was filed before the Federal Supreme Court.

The court later suspended the implementation of the three laws. The suspension was deemed a temporary measure until the constitutionality of the laws is determined. However, the Supreme Judicial Council argued that the laws couldn’t be suspended before their official publication, asserting the courts must implement the law. Yet, the Federal Court stood firm, declaring its rulings final and binding on all authorities.