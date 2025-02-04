Sunni leaders condemn Iraq’s Federal Court ruling on “controversial” laws

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, political tensions in Iraq escalated as Sunni leaders in government and parliament denounced the Federal Supreme Court’s decision to suspend amendments to three “controversial” laws, accusing the judiciary of political interference and calling for urgent action.

Court Ruling and Legal Dispute

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, issued an injunction suspending amendments to the General Amnesty Law, Personal Status Law, and Property Restitution Law following a legal challenge by MPs. The petitioners questioned the laws’ legitimacy, arguing that Parliament passed them in a single vote rather than debating and approving each separately.

The amendments were approved in a January 21, 2025 session that also resulted to remove Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, with lawmakers gathering signatures for his dismissal over alleged constitutional violations in the voting process.

Sunni Backlash and Calls for Action

The court’s ruling drew widespread condemnation from Sunni political factions, who argued that it “obstructs key legislation integral to a broader political agreement.”

Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Mohammed Ali Tamim Al-Jubouri, and Haibet Al-Halbousi, along with leaders from Al-Siyada, Taqadum, and the Iraqi National Project, were unified in rejecting the ruling, saying that the General Amnesty Law was designed to “rectify wrongful convictions,” and does not apply to individuals convicted of terrorism.

Sunni leaders further accused the court of deliberately blocking the law’s enforcement for political reasons. Mohammed Al-Halbousi vowed to challenge the decision through legal avenues and called for protests and institutional boycotts against what he described as “efforts to undermine the people’s will.”

Al-Halbousi accused the Federal Court of "interference in legislation, disregarding laws and issuing an unjust ruling against the innocent and wrongfully accused.”

In a statement, Al-Siyada called for a swift ruling on its constitutionality and accused lawmakers of exploiting the issue for “political gain” and “inciting unrest.”

The group reaffirmed its “respect for the Federal Supreme Court and the constitution” but strongly opposed the injunction. It argued that the Amnesty Law amendment was part of a political agreement among national factions and accused certain MPs of “deliberately obstructing its implementation.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Tamim Al-Jubouri stressed the urgent need for a Federal Supreme Court law, arguing that clearly “defining the court’s authority is essential to maintaining constitutional balance.” He urged political factions to honor commitments made during government formation, emphasizing that passing the legislation should be a top priority before the current parliamentary term ends.

Jamal Al-Dari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Project, called for an emergency leadership meeting to address the ruling, warning on X that “ongoing political disputes, evasion of agreements, and attempts to involve the judiciary in obstructing parliamentary decisions will push Iraq into further crises.” He condemned the use of the General Amnesty Law as a “political bargaining tool” and demanded the immediate enforcement of the political agreement, which he claimed “remains hidden from the public.”

Haibet Al-Halbousi and other Sunni lawmakers condemned the court’s use of injunctive orders, accusing it of “paralyzing Parliament’s legislative role.” He called the suspension of the General Amnesty Law a “direct violation of parliamentary authority” and questioned the constitutional legitimacy of Chief Justice Jassim Abboud Al-Amiri’s intervention in overriding Parliament’s decisions.