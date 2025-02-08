Iraqi MPs firm on legal challenge against General Amnesty, "bundle voting"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a group of Iraqi lawmakers reaffirmed their opposition to the General Amnesty Law in its current form and the practice of passing multiple laws in a single vote, vowing to “push forward” with their legal challenge before the Federal Supreme Court.

MP Raed Al-Maliki, a key opponent of the legislation, stated in a post on X that he and fellow lawmakers “attended a court hearing on Thursday to follow up on their appeal against the January 21 parliamentary approval of amendments to the Personal Status Law, the Property Restitution Law, and the General Amnesty Law.”

“Certain parties attempted to dismiss the challenge and lift the court's injunction,” Al-Maliki said, “but we remain steadfast in our efforts to remove dangerous provisions from the General Amnesty Law and prevent the misuse of bundle voting.”

MP Mohammed Al-Khafaji echoed support for the lawsuit, describing the judiciary as “the country’s safeguard.” He emphasized that if the challenge succeeds, Parliament must revote on each law separately to “ensure constitutional compliance,” stressing the need for amendments to prevent “convicted terrorists and corrupt officials from benefiting from legal settlements.”

Despite the Federal Supreme Court’s injunction suspending the laws, courts across Iraq began enforcing the amended General Amnesty Law on Thursday based on directives from the Supreme Judicial Council. The ruling has been met with strong opposition from Sunni political factions and, to a lesser extent, Kurdish parties, who view it as judicial overreach.

Notably, the January 21 parliamentary session, which saw the passing of the three controversial laws in a single vote, also triggered efforts to remove Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, accusing him of overseeing an “unconstitutional voting process.”