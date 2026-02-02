Iraq’s IHEC cancels ratification of MP Riyadh Younis Jassim’s 2025 candidacy

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) decided on Monday to cancel its previous ratification of MP Riyadh Younis Jassim’s candidacy for the 2025 parliamentary elections after determining that an academic certificate submitted during registration was invalid.

The document, issued by the IHEC’s Board of Commissioners and based on official correspondence from the Ministry of Education, showed that the graduation document submitted as part of the candidacy requirements could not be verified and did not meet eligibility conditions.