Iraq’s Al-Muthanna delays questioning of governor

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Provincial Council on Tuesday rescheduled the questioning of Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi to April 21 after postponing the session for the third time, amid ongoing political and legal disputes.

The Provincial Council had stated on February 24 that Al-Atabi stepped down ahead of a planned questioning session and elected Ahmed Munfi Jawda with 10 of 12 votes. Al-Atabi, however, disputed that account, maintaining he attended the session, found no legally convened meeting, and rejected the validity of any resignation attributed to him. The Samawah Court of First Instance later overturned the decision to remove him, confirming that he remains in office.