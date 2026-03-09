Iraq’s Al-Maliki candidacy dispute derails CF meeting

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Most factions within Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) backed renewing caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s mandate, but the State of Law Coalition Leader, Nouri Al-Maliki’s, insistence on his candidacy and opposition from some Shiite figures caused a planned meeting to collapse, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The Framework, which brings together the largest Shiite parties in parliament, represents the biggest bloc constitutionally entitled to nominate a prime minister after the election of the president.

According to the source, official public meetings may be delayed until after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, while internal discussions will continue in an effort to reach a final agreement after clarifying objections to Al-Sudani’s renomination.

Leaders of the CF had planned to meet today decide the fate of Al-Maliki’s nomination for the premiership, following weeks of internal and external pressure that stalled his election as PM.

