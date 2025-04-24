Iraq reports CCHF's first case in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi health authorities confirmed the first case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the northeastern town of Jalawla in Diyala province, a veterinary official said on Thursday.

Mohammed Ghadban, director of the Province's veterinary hospital, told Shafaq News Agency that the infection was detected in a local meat distributor. The patient is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

In response, authorities imposed a 21-day livestock movement ban across Jalawla to contain the potential spread of the virus, which is often transmitted through contact with infected animals or ticks.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health reported a total of 26 confirmed cases across the country, including four fatalities.