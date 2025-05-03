CCHF in Kurdistan: Life-or-death warning to citizens

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have launched emergency public health and veterinary measures after confirming the first case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

The Ministry of Health warned that failure to comply with hygiene and safety protocols could accelerate the spread of the virus, which causes severe hemorrhagic symptoms and has no specific cure.

"Vector control is critical … ticks, mosquitoes, and bats are all known carriers," said Dr. Kawa Dizaye, a veterinary health expert, urging immediate vaccination of livestock and routine disinfection of barns and slaughterhouses.

CCHF, which has been detected in Africa, Asia, and parts of the Americas, can lead to internal bleeding and death if untreated. Dizaye likened the public health risk to early-stage COVID-19, calling for urgent and coordinated intervention.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pledged stricter enforcement of slaughterhouse regulations, warning that unlicensed slaughter poses a direct threat to public health. “Only meat inspected by authorities should be sold,” Ahmed, a butcher in Erbil, told Shafaq News. “Off-site slaughter is reckless and dangerous.”

Health officials affirmed that inspections will be ramped up and violators penalized. Citizens are being asked to report unauthorized slaughtering activities.

Since the beginning of 2025, Iraq has recorded 36 cases of CCHF, including seven fatalities, according to Shafaq News tracker.