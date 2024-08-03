Iraq exports +600 M. oil barrels in H1 2024

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that the country's oil exports for the first half of 2024 have surpassed 600 million barrels.

According to official statistics, total oil exports reached 618,044,445 barrels, with a monthly average of 103,007,407 barrels and a daily estimate of 3,433,000 barrels, marking a 3.77% increase compared to the first half of 2023.

The ministry reported that crude oil exports from the Basra port and central regions amounted to 611,952,117 barrels, while the Qayyarah field exported 3,999,417 barrels. Additionally, 2,133,111 barrels of crude oil were exported to Jordan via tankers.

Notably, Iraq exports approximately 65% of its crude oil to Asian markets, including India and China, through Gulf ports, while 20% is directed to Europe and 15% to the Americas.