Iraq condemns Damascus bombings

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Tuesday condemned the bomb attacks that struck the Syrian capital, Damascus, reaffirming its rejection of "all forms of terrorism, extremism and violence."

The Foreign Ministry described the attacks as "a flagrant violation of civilians' security and stability" and said they were aimed at undermining security in Syria.

Jordan also condemned the twin bombings, reaffirming its solidarity with Syria and rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism.

Earlier today, Syria's Interior Ministry stated that two improvised explosive devices detonated in Damascus, injuring 18 people, including four police officers. The blast site was outside the security perimeter of French President Emmanuel Macron's residence during his official visit to Syria.