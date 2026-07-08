Basrah crudes plunge despite global futures rally

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah crude led losses among OPEC grades on Wednesday, plunging more than 25%, even as major global benchmarks moved higher.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped to $45.37 per barrel, losing $15.39, or 25.33%, while Basrah Medium crude fell to $47.47 per barrel, down $10.39, or 17.96%.

Brent crude futures gained $1.92, or 2.6%, to $76.08 a barrel at 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.82, or 2.6%, to $72.26 a barrel.

UAE's Murban crude advanced 3.39% to $71.31 per barrel, while Saudi Arabia's Arab Light crude tumbled 13.70% to $65.31, and Kuwait Export Blend dropped 13.13% to $69.01. OPEC's basket data showed a wider divergence between futures contracts and physical crude grades tied to pricing differentials across crude types.