Vance warns Iran against closing Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

Iran would face further military action if it attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz or continued targeting commercial shipping, US Vice President JD Vance warned on Wednesday.

In a statement, Vance said that President Donald Trump retained "many options" to respond if Iran disrupted the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies passes. Washington had reached an understanding with Tehran under which the United States would ease its blockade if Iran stopped attacking ships, he noted, adding that "If you fire at ships, we will respond, and we will respond more forcefully than ever."

He also claimed Iran's military capabilities had been severely degraded and said some figures within the Iranian leadership were seeking to improve relations with the United States.

Earlier, Trump said the United States could launch another strike on Iran later in the day, accusing Tehran of violating its understanding with Washington. Meanwhile, Iran's Press TV, citing an unnamed source, reported that any new US attack would lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on "hostile targets."