Transit flights resume direct routes through Iraqi airspace

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Transit flights have returned to using direct and shortened routes across Iraqi airspace, linking East and West, after efforts by Iraq's air traffic controllers to restore normal navigation, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The return to direct transit routes marks a step toward normalizing air traffic through Iraq following previous disruptions, the source added.

On June 8, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of the country's airspace to flights to and from all Iraqi airports and the resumption of air traffic under approved operational procedures.

The airspace had been closed because of the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on February 28.