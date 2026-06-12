Iraq backs US-Iran talks progress

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday hailed ongoing efforts to reach a nuclear understanding between the United States and Iran during a phone call with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The two sides reviewed the proposed framework and its potential implications for regional security, with attention focused on avoiding escalation and preserving stability.

The discussion also covered recent incidents affecting several Gulf countries, with Hussein strongly condemning an attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, while expressing Iraq’s readiness to work with Gulf States through joint investigative committees to identify those responsible.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the United States and Iran had reached a final text for a peace agreement, describing it as closer to implementation than at any point since negotiations began.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced that assessment, noting that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding “has never been closer” to entering into force and indicating that further details would be released later.

Despite signs of progress from both sides, conflicting accounts continued to emerge over the substance of the arrangement and how close it is to completion. A senior US administration official previously informed Shafaq News that the understanding would require Iran to remove its existing stockpile of nuclear material and dismantle infrastructure associated with its nuclear program.

Neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly released the text of the proposed accord.