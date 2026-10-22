Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s office on Thursday appointed Ambassador Nizar Issa Abdulhadi al-Khairallah as deputy foreign minister for bilateral relations, according to a document obtained by Shafaq News.

The office also ended Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Ali Hadi Bahr al-Uloom’s assignment to the post following an order transferring him to Iraq’s embassy in The Hague, the document showed.

The decision was made with the approval of al-Zaidi, the document stated.