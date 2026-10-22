Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Ministry on Thursday categorically denied reports that Ukrainian drones, troops or military units were operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry described the claims circulated by some media outlets as entirely false and baseless.

It reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's policy of neutrality and non-involvement in regional and international conflicts, rejecting any attempt to use its territory as a base for military operations or hostile activities against other countries.

“Protecting the Region's security and stability remains our highest priority,” the ministry said, stressing that it would not allow Kurdistan to become involved in such conflicts.