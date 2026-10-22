Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq's Interior Ministry has appointed Brigadier General Laith Al-Mawla as the new head of Nineveh's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate, replacing Brigadier General Ammar Al-Kubaisi, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The appointment was made through a ministerial order as part of a broader rotation of security leadership positions in the province.

Al-Mawla, who is from Tal Afar district in western Nineveh, is expected to assume his duties overseeing intelligence operations, efforts to pursue remaining terrorist cells and security across the province.

An official statement is expected shortly.