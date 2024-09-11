Iraq and Iran sign 14 agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian co-chaired high-level discussions between Iraq and Iran on Wednesday at the Government Palace in Baghdad, culminating in the signing of 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering a wide range of sectors.

According to a statement by the Iraqi government, the talks, described as “a strategic” dialogue between the two nations, focused on bolstering cooperation in security, refining industries, energy, and private sector collaboration.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani stressed the “deep religious, social, and historical ties between Iraq and Iran,” adding that their shared borders and geographic proximity enhance the importance of logistical and transportation connections. He highlighted the Basra-Shalamcheh railway project, emphasizing that its completion would significantly enhance passenger transport between the two countries.

In turn, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to joint efforts with Iraq, saying, “The strength of our relationship contributes positively to regional stability.” He emphasized Iran’s dedication to expanding economic partnerships and cooperation across various sectors, as outlined in the signed agreements.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The MoUs signed between Iraq and Iran cover various areas, including economy, education, youth and sports, media, telecommunications, and religious tourism. "These agreements are aimed at deepening our cooperation across multiple sectors and achieving mutual benefits for both nations," said Al-Sudani during the signing ceremony.

Among the highlights were agreements on training cooperation, cultural exchange, social protection, and workforce development. These agreements, according to both sides, “will foster stronger ties in education, vocational training, and skilled labor exchanges.” The cooperation between chambers of commerce was also a central focus, with the Iraqi and Iranian Chambers of Commerce pledging to enhance business links.

Regional and Security Concerns

During the talks, both leaders touched on broader regional security issues. They jointly condemned “the ongoing aggression in Gaza and the destabilizing actions of the Zionist entity,” urging the international community to step in and halt the violence against Palestinians. The Prime Minister and President Pezeshkian called for a concerted international effort to stop the “genocide against the Palestinian people” and restore peace to the region.

Wide-Ranging Agreements Signed

According to the statement, the agreements, signed by top Iraqi and Iranian officials, “reflect a commitment to closer economic and political ties.”

Iraqi Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade, along with the President of the Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Federation, represented Iraq, while the Iranian side included their Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Economy.

The MoUs span a wide array of sectors:

- Training cooperation

- Youth and sports collaboration

- Cultural, artistic, and archaeological exchange

- Educational cooperation

- Media partnership

- Telecommunications

- Religious tourism

- Free trade zones

- Agriculture and natural resources

- Postal services

- Social protection

- Professional and vocational training

- Skilled workforce development

- Chamber of Commerce cooperation

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his confidence that these agreements would “enhance the bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and pave the way for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest.” President Pezeshkian also expressed optimism about the strategic roadmap laid out by the agreements, which he believes will bring “economic prosperity and greater regional stability.”