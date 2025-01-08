Exclusive: Iraq signs 8 memorandums of understanding with Iran covering 3 key sectors

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, is set to sign around eight memorandums of understanding with Iran in the fields of security, economy, and tourism, government sources revealed on Wednesday.

The sources told Shafaq News that Al-Sudani's visit, accompanied by a delegation, would address regional developments and security issues.

In addition, the visit is expected to include the signing of memorandums of understanding, which would be signed by members of the Iraqi delegation and their Iranian counterparts.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran for an official one-day visit, where he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Saadabad Palace.

During a joint conference, Al-Sudani stated that the meeting with the Iranian president addressed a range of shared issues, including Iraq's energy and gas supply.

“In the coming days, ministerial-level meetings will be held between the two countries to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and follow up on mutual projects, particularly in the railway and housing sectors,” he added.

During his visit, Al-Sudani also met with Iranian Majlis Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to discuss bilateral relations, ways to enhance mutual cooperation, and support collaboration between the legislative bodies of both countries.

They also addressed the situation in Syria, emphasizing territorial unity, security, and the need for a political system that guarantees the rights of all Syrian communities, along with efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional and international peace and security.

For his part, President Pezeshkian announced that both Iran and Iraq are aligned in emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and advocating for the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

He further mentioned the possible resurgence of terrorist cells poses a significant security threat to both Iraq and Iran.