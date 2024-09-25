Iraq and China sign MoU to combat corruption

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Integrity Commission (CoI) and China's National Supervisory Commission (NSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in combating corruption, pursuing wanted individuals, and recovering stolen assets.

During the signing ceremony, Judge Haider Hanoun, CoI’s head, emphasized the importance of agreements between Iraq and China, particularly given China’s remarkable investments in several sectors within Iraq.

He highlighted the need for “a safe, transparent environment for these investments, free from bribery and extortion.” Hanoun also noted the Iraqi government’s commitment to fostering open relations with Chinese institutions, particularly in the economic domain.

“Iraq could benefit from China’s National Supervisory Commission’s expertise in fighting corruption and enhancing the capabilities of Iraqi officials,” he said, stressing the importance of international cooperation, especially in recovering stolen assets and extraditing fugitives.

On the other hand, Fu Kui, NSC’s Vice Chairman, urged Iraq to collaborate within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, ensuring a transparent and clean working environment.

He pointed to the growing strategic relationship between Iraq and China, commending the outcomes of the recent summit between the two nations' leaders at the China-Arab Partnership Conference.

Fu reaffirmed China's commitment to “strengthening ties, building on agreements between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani,” expressing hope that the cooperation between the two anti-corruption bodies would effectively “tackle corruption and curb the spread of this cross-border challenge.”

The MoU aims to unite efforts to build integrity within the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting transparency, sustainability, and legal cooperation, especially regarding cross-border corruption cases. It also focuses on information exchange, capacity-building through workshops and training, and joint efforts to deny corrupt individuals safe havens under international frameworks, including the UN Convention against Corruption.