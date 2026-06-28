Iranian FM starts Baghdad visit, meeting Fuad Hussein

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began a one-day official visit to Baghdad on Sunday with a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

Shafaq News correspondent said Araghchi was welcomed earlier today at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Minister of Communications Mustafa Jabbar Sanad, Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, several Iraqi officials, and Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

According to Shafaq News sources, Araghchi’s talks with Iraqi officials would focus on Baghdad’s readiness to settle outstanding dues linked to Iranian gas exports, as well as the possible release of frozen Iranian funds and assets held in several countries, including Iraq, under the recently signed US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding. He is also set to raise security concerns, particularly efforts to prevent Iranian opposition groups based in Iraq from launching attacks against Iranian cities, along with other political and regional issues.

The visit includes overseeing preparations for the funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expected to take place at holy sites in Najaf on June 8.

The Foreign Minister last visited Baghdad in December 2024 for a one-day trip to participate in a trilateral ministerial meeting focusing on developments in Syria. His previous visit, in October, focused on regional security, including the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

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