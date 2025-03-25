Nuclear talks: Iran “evaluating” Trump’s proposal

Shafaq News/ Iran has yet to respond to a letter from US President Donald Trump proposing a new nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran, Araghchi noted that the response remains under evaluation and will be conveyed “at the appropriate time.”

Last week, Araghchi disclosed that Trump’s letter included both threats and what he described as “opportunities,” reiterating that Iran would consider nuclear talks only under conditions of mutual respect and parity.

Trump previously warned that Iran must choose between negotiations or military consequences, stating, “If we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing for them.”

In response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the message, rejecting what he described as pressure from “hegemonic powers.”