Kurdistan President’s visit to Baghdad: moving beyond traditional political rhetoric

Shafaq News/ The visit of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad signaled a push for comprehensive dialogue to address longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, an advisor to the Kurdistan presidency said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Khairi Bozani, a senior advisor in the Kurdistan Region presidency, described the visit as both symbolic and strategically timed. “President Barzani’s visit holds substantial importance, coming at the start of a new year fraught with challenges, and placing complex issues on the table for discussion between Erbil and Baghdad,” he said.

Bozani emphasized that the visit is more than a routine event in relations between the two governments. “It symbolizes the intricate and often contentious relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, marked by diverging interests and priorities.”

During his meetings with top Iraqi officials, including the President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, judiciary leaders, and the Federal Supreme Court, Barzani underscored the importance of institutional dialogue as the only path to resolving disputes.

In this regard, Bozani noted that the discussions focused on several contentious issues, including the federal budget, salaries of Kurdistan Region employees, the allocation of financial and oil revenues, management of border crossings, and the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution, which addresses disputed territories.

The timing of Barzani’s visit, according to Bozani, is critical given regional and international developments. “These dynamics underscore the importance of internal dialogue in Iraq, which faces mounting challenges in its regional environment. Iraq is at a crossroads: either strengthen its internal front through consensus among its components or remain fragmented, leaving it vulnerable to external pressures,” he said.

Asked if the visit hinges on moving beyond traditional political rhetoric and toward the tangible implementation of agreements, the Kurdish official explained, “People in the Kurdistan Region are no longer interested in new political statements. They demand concrete solutions that guarantee their basic rights, such as salary disbursement and improved services, and that is what the president is seeking to achieve” he said.